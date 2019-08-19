Morgantown man facing assault charge, accused of attacking man with knife

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested after police said he attacked a man with a knife, resisted arrest and struck multiple medical personnel after being transported to the hospital.

On Thursday, August 15, officers with the Star City Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance on the Star City Bridge, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they arrived on scene to find a man, who was later identified as KC Kurbursky, 23, of Morgantown, matching the description of a man who was reported to be chasing another man who was on a bicycle.

KC Kurbursky

Officers said they approached Kurbursky and that he refused to identify himself and was being non-compliant. Police said Kurbursky’s speech was slurred, excited and repetitive. Kurbursky was then detained by police for public intoxication and obstructing an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said Kurbursky was placed into custody and began resisting arrest. Kurbursky began intentionally slamming his head into the police cruiser and continued to do so after police instructed him to stop, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said Kurbusky said they could not prove he was slamming his head into the cruiser as he was actively slamming his head into the cruiser.

The criminal complaint stated that Kurbursky continued to struggle with officers until both he and an officer fell to the ground, resulting in Kurbursky being knocked unconscious.

Officers said Kurbursky was then transported to the hospital by EMS. Kurbursky was found to be in possession of a folding knife and exacter razor with several replacement razors in various places on his person, according to the criminal complaint. Police said that while in the hospital, Kurbursky struck multiple medical personnel while they were attempting to evaluate him.

Police said a statement was taken by Derrick Jefferson, who was the man riding the bike on the bridge, while Kurbursky was being medically evaluated. Officers said Jefferson stated that Kurbursky had without provocation, attacked him with a knife and attempted to stab him and cut him. Officers said Jefferson had several cuts to his left forearm from where he had tried to defend himself from the knife attack.

Kurbursky has been charged with malicious assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.