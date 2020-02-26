Morgantown man facing assault charge after attacking man outside WVU residence hall, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested on an assault charge after police said he attacked another man outside of a WVU residence hall.

On January 28, 2020, West Virginia University Police responded to Dadisman Hall on the downtown WVU campus in response to a man that had been attacked outside of the residence hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Marzell Collins

The complaint stated the male victim said he had been contacted by Marzell Collins, 19, of Morgantown, on social media asking to meet with him outside to talk about a female that they were both acquainted with. When the man went outside, he was approached by Collins who told him that they were going to fight, according to the complaint.

Officers said Collins began to run after the victim and threw closed fists at him. Police said Collins also threw the victim to the ground, hit him with closed fists all over his body and kicked him multiple times in the head and body.

The complaint stated an unidentified person got out of a car that was parked on Maiden Lane, ran to Collins and the victim and began striking the victim with “closed fists and leg strikes.” Police said surveillance cameras in the area showed the victim being attacked by Collins. The footage showed Collins throwing the victim to the ground and repeatedly striking and hitting him, according to police. Officers said the footage also showed the second subject running over to them and along with Collins, repeatedly hitting, striking and kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

The complaint stated the victim showed officers messages from social media accounts with the name Marzell Collins. Police said the messages to the victim stated that if he messaged “her” (the victim’s ex-girlfirend) again, that he is going to get “f—ed up” and that they are going to “fight every time he sees him.”

Officers said that using information from the messages and the social media accounts that sent the message, they were able to confirm that Collins sent the message and was the man who attacked the victim outside of the residence hall.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and shoulder, as well as a laceration under his right eye and bruising on the inside of his upper and bottom lips, according to the complaint.

Collins has been charged with malicious assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.