Morgantown man facing assault charge after police say he attacked man with baseball bat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested after police said he struck a man in the head with a baseball bat.

On September 9, at around 12:42 p.m., Morgantown Police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Walnut Avenue in Morgantown. Officers said they arrived on scene and found a victim that had been attacked and hit in the head from behind with a baseball bat. Officers said the victim was struck directly on the left side of his temple. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was admitted and treated for his injuries, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department. The release stated that due to medical restrictions, the victim’s status is not currently available for release.

Thomas McDaniel

Officers said that witnesses were able to provide police with a description of the suspect who was later identified as Thomas McDaniel, 30, of Morgantown. Witnesses also told police that McDaniel and the victim had an ongoing dispute that led to the altercation.

On Sept. 10, officers with the Morgantown Police Department observed McDaniel near Chestnut Street, according to the release. Officers said McDaniel saw then and entered the Salvation Army where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said that during McDaniel’s arrest they found methamphetamine in his possession.

McDaniel has been charged with malicious wounding and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release. He is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $16,500 bond.