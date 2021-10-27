Morgantown man facing charges in U.S. Capitol insurrection asks for home confinement to be loosened

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Morgantown man, who is facing federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, has asked a federal judge to loosen the restrictions of his home confinement.

Lawyers for George Tanios have filed a motion asking that his current home confinement be switched to curfew release. The request is based on issues Tanios has had getting to medical appointments, meetings with lawyers, finding for employment, finishing the sale of his former sandwich shop and getting exercise, the motion says.

Specifically, the motion reads: “Mr. Tanios has a multitude of business and financial troubles since incarceration. Mr. Tanios has three small children and a wife to support at home. Mr. Tanios wants to financially support himself and his family. Mr. Tanios is financially not able to continue his sandwich

business at this time. He is in the process of selling the business to another local business person.

In order to sell the business and get out of his current business lease, he needs to clean out the shop

and transfer property to the buyer. Mr. Tanios would like to be permitted to do that so he can

avoid further financial despair.“

Tanios recently got a job opportunity as a cook at a local pizza restaurant, and is asking through the motion, if he can accept the position. U.S. Attorneys do not oppose this modification of Tanios’ release, the motion says.

Federal prosecutors also do not oppose Tanios’ request to seek medical attention, provided he lets them, probation officers and the court know his appointment schedule ahead of time, the motion goes on to say.

Tanios has not had any violations, to date, of his home confinement and thus the motion should be granted, his lawyers wrote.

Prior to filing the motion, Tanios’ lawyers asked that the motion be sealed, due to the personal information contained within it. The judge denied most of the motion for seal, while allowing some of the information in the motion to be redacted.

A federal judge released Tanios from jail and put him on home confinement in August 2021.

Tanios had been jailed since his arrest in March and was only released after a three-judge appeals court panel decided that a judge had made an error in not releasing Tanios.

