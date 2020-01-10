Morgantown man facing drug charge following probation visit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing a drug charge after probation officers said they found marijuana in his apartment during a home visit.

On Thursday, January 9, Monongalia County Probation Officers conducted a home inspection at the apartment of Ryan Huber, 30, on University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force. Officers said that Huber was currently on probation through Monongalia County.

The complaint stated that probation officers found large amounts of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside of two large containers, along with a digital scale and several plastic baggies used for packaging.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force then received and executed a search warrant on Huber’s residence and observed the marijuana, packaging materials, scale and drug paraphernalia that was spotted by probation officers, according to the complaint. The complaint stated that task force officers also searched Huber’s phone and found text conversations and other evidence indicating the possession and sale of narcotics.

Huber has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $15,000.