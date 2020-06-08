Morgantown man facing firearm charge following reported burglary in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A man is facing a firearm charge after a reported burglary in Monongalia County, according to police.

A criminal complaint filed by the Westover Police Department stated that on June 5, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress with shots fired on East Street in Westover. Upon arriving on scene, officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the reported getaway vehicle.

Jerrid Weaver

The complaint stated that multiple male individuals were removed from the vehicle and a .22 caliber handgun with 1 spent round casing was located under the front seat. Officers said that one of the men was identified as Jerrid Weaver, 24, of Morgantown, “after conducting an investigation on scene with the victim and his accomplice was determined to have purposefully and in a life-threatening manner, discharged the firearm.” Police said the firearm was located in the vehicle Weaver was operating.

Weaver has been charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.