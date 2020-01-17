Morgantown man facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs, loaded guns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested after deputies said they found him with multiple drugs and two loaded guns in his possession following a shots fired complaint.

On Wednesday, January 15, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Smithtown Road in Morgantown for a report of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that dispatch advised that the caller described hearing 5-6 gunshots behind his/her residence in the area of Scott Avenue. Deputies said they looked at a map of the area, and saw Luke Street was behind the caller’s residence, which is off of Scott Avenue.

Daniel Cruz

Deputies said they responded to the area of Luke Street and began patrolling on foot, when the encountered a man who came around the corner towards them carrying a rifle. The man was identified as Daniel Cruz, 19, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

The complaint then stated that deputies grabbed the rifle out of Cruz’s hands and upon spinning him around to detain him, they noticed a bag of marijuana sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. Deputies also said that upon placing Cruz in handcuffs, they saw the grip of a .40 caliber pistol sticking out of his right pants pocket. Deputies said they secured the pistol as well and that both firearms in Cruz’s possession were loaded.

A further search of Cruz’s person resulted in deputies finding approximately 19 grams of marijuana, 81.5 Xanax bars, 5 Oxycodone, $1,041 in cash and two cell phones, according to the complaint. Deputies said the combination of drugs, guns, cash and multiple cell phones indicate the distribution of controlled substances. Deputies said Cruz later made statements to support the charge of him distributing controlled substances.

The complaint stated that an investigation ensued, resulting in the location of .40 caliber and .22 mag shell casings outside of Cruz’s girlfriend’s apartment. Deputies said witness statements, along with Cruz’s statements, showed he was outside of the apartment complex firing those weapons, putting all of the residents of the area in danger.

Cruz has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and wanton endangerment.