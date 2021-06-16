Morgantown man gets 8 year federal prison sentence for selling fentanyl in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Morgantown man to eight years in federal prison for a drug charge, Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Charles Gaines, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Gaines admitted to having fentanyl in February 2020 in Monongalia County.

He initially faced up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Gaines was indicted, along with five others, in June 2020. The other five, James Audia II, Ashley Bennett, Steven Denkenberger, Jr., Joseph Hobbs and David Monroe have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Ashley Bennett

Steven Denkenberger Jr

Joseph Hobbs

David Monroe

Charles Gaines

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Gaines remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.