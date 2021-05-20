Morgantown man gets home confinement and probation in federal drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Meadows, 49, was sentenced, by Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley, to two years of probation, with the first eight months in home confinement. Meadows pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Meadows admitted to using a to distribute drugs in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Meadows was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.