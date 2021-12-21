Morgantown man gets year in federal prison for running a drug house

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Morgantown man, Tuesday, to one year and a day, in federal prison, for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jeremy Hamlin, 42, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Hamlin admitted to using a place on Bradley Street in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Jeremy Hamlin

Hamlin initially faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Hamlin was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring. Of the 17 defendants, 16 have pleaded guilty and one was found not guilty at trial.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.