Morgantown man in custody after police find more than 2 pounds of marijuana in his residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man is in custody after officers said they found more than 2 pounds of marijuana at his residence.

On June 1 officers with the Morgantown Police Department were patrolling the area near Price St. in Morgantown when they observed two males outside of a residence and stopped to speak with them, according to a criminal complaint.

Constantine Marinakos

While speaking with one of the males, identified as Constantine Marinakos, 22, of Morgantown, officers observed a “marijuana joint on the top of [his] right ear,” officers said.

When asked what it was, Marinakos admitted that it was a “marijuana joint,” and officers then confiscated it, asking if there was any more marijuana in the residence, to which Marinakos told officers that “he had a couple of grams,” according to the complaint.

Marinakos signed a written consent for officers to search his residence, at which point he took officers inside, which “had an extreme odor of marijuana,” and led them to his room, where “the odor became even stronger,” officers said.

Officer saw in pain view three large mason jars filled with marijuana, a set of scales and smoking devices, at which point they detained Marinakos and gave him his Miranda statement, according to the complaint.

After receiving his Miranda statement, Marinakos told officers that there was more marijuana in an ottoman, inside of which officers found several large bags of marijuana, and in a drawer on the left hand side of the room, officers found another large bag containing marijuana, officers said.

In a black box on Marinakos’ desk, officers found “several” $100 bills and a bag containing an unknown substance, and it was at this point that officers placed Marinakos into custody, according to the complaint.

Officers then secured the residence, clearing the house to ensure no one else was present and found that there were several surveillance cameras set up throughout the residence, as well as a red Toyota in the garage, all of which officers requested a search warrant for, officers said.

When the search warrants were executed, the search yeilded “approximately 2-3 pounds of marijuana,” a set of scales, $1,060 in cash, a firearm, marijuana smoking devices, a laptop, mason jars, “large sealable[sic] bags,” a machine to seal bags, ammunition and containers with ground marijuana, according to the complaint.

Malinakos is charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.