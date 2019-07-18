Morgantown man in custody after police pursuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is in custody after a police pursuit in Monongalia County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, the Morgantown Police Department was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Brian Cutright, 39, of Morgantown, at a home on Montrose Avenue. Officers spotted Cutright driving in the opposite direction on a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle, according to police.

Brian Cutright

The officers turned on their emergency lights to initiate a stop of Cutright’s vehicle, but Cutright began swerving back and forth in the roadway in an attempt to bypass the officers’ vehicle, police said. During that process, Cutright struck the police cruiser’s rear end and lost control of his vehicle, and the motorcycle landed on its side, according to the complaint.

Cutright took a few steps and ran into the front of a second police cruiser. Both cruisers suffered minor damage, according to the complaint. Police took Cutright into custody, and upon searching his person, they located a gram of methamphetamine, police said.

Cutright is charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.