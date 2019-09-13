Morgantown man in custody after probation officers find drugs during house check

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Lance McClendon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is in custody after probation officers said they found drugs in his home during a routine house check.

On September 12, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force received a request for assistance from the Monongalia County Probation Office for a home at Grapevine Village in Morgantown, where Lance McClendon, 45, was living, according to a criminal complaint.

Lance McClendon

During the check on the home, probation officers found marijuana, a white powder-like substance and a digital scale, task force members said.

When task force members arrived at McClendon’s home, they saw a knotted clear bag inside a shoe that contained 25 grams of a white powder-like substance, which field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.

Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force also found a digital scale, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A clear sandwich bag containing 9 grams of a green, leafy substance presumed to be marijuana was also found, according to the complaint.

Task force members obtained a search warrant and began an in-depth search of McClendon’s home. They found a black grocery bag containing three large bundles of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 3 pounds, in McClendon’s washing machine, according to the complaint.

McClendon is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $60,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories