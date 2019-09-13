Morgantown man in custody after probation officers find drugs during house check

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is in custody after probation officers said they found drugs in his home during a routine house check.

On September 12, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force received a request for assistance from the Monongalia County Probation Office for a home at Grapevine Village in Morgantown, where Lance McClendon, 45, was living, according to a criminal complaint.

Lance McClendon

During the check on the home, probation officers found marijuana, a white powder-like substance and a digital scale, task force members said.

When task force members arrived at McClendon’s home, they saw a knotted clear bag inside a shoe that contained 25 grams of a white powder-like substance, which field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.

Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force also found a digital scale, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A clear sandwich bag containing 9 grams of a green, leafy substance presumed to be marijuana was also found, according to the complaint.

Task force members obtained a search warrant and began an in-depth search of McClendon’s home. They found a black grocery bag containing three large bundles of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 3 pounds, in McClendon’s washing machine, according to the complaint.

McClendon is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $60,000.