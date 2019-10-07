Morgantown man in custody after running off with children after trial, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is in custody after authorities said he ran off with six children he was ordered to turn over custody of after a trial in Preston County Circuit Court.

Scott Nestor

On August 20, a hearing occurred for child abuse and neglect in Preston County Circuit Court for Scott Nestor, 30, of Morgantown, and another individual, during which the judge ordered the two to transfer custody of their six children to Preston County’s Child Protective Services, according to a criminal complaint.

After the hearing, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police were ordered to assist the Preston County Child Protective Services with picking up the children from their great-grandparents’ home in Morgantown, troopers said.

When troopers arrived at the home, they were informed that the children were no longer there, and that one of the individuals involved in the trial had informed the juveniles on a phone call to leave with “an unknown person,” according to the complaint.

The great-grandparents gave troopers the time of the call, and troopers said it coincided with the ending of the hearing. Troopers then tried to make contact with Nestor and the other individual, but both of their phones had been turned off, according to the complaint.

On September 6, members of Preston County Child Protective Services contacted troopers with the possible location of the six children, Nestor and the other individual, saying they had been spotted in a wooded area near Easy Street in Masontown, troopers said.

Troopers arrived later and conducted a search of the area, where they found a “man-made teepee” near a hunting shack, but no one was present, according to the complaint. Troopers were able to find children’s clothing in the shack and teepee, as well as food inside a cooler, which was still within its expiration date, troopers said.

In a pile of trash near the hunting shack, troopers found a note written by Nestor which talked about the unfair treatment he and his family received from the Preston County Circuit Court and Child Protective Services.

In the complaint, troopers state that “the children…and [the unnamed individual] have not been located,” and the unnamed individual “attempted to contact officers with the whereabouts of their children.”

Nestor is charged with concealment of a child. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $30,000.