Morgantown man indicted for role in drug ring pleads guilty to running drug house

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Appearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, a Morgantown man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Jeremy Hamlin, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Hamlin admitted to using a place on Bradley Street in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Hamlin faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

Hamlin was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.