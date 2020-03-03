Morgantown man indicted on federal firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been indicted on federal firearms charges.

Brian Cutright

Brian Cutright, 40, of Morgantown, has been indicted on charges of unlawful possession of firearm and possession of unregistered firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Cutright, prohibited from having a firearm because he is a user of controlled substances, is accused of having a .25 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, two .22 caliber rifles, a .40 S&W rifle, and two 12-guage shotguns in July 2018 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cutright faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.