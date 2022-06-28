CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Curtis Neal

Curtis Neal, 44, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms.” Neal admitted to working with others to illegally purchase several firearms from a licensed dealer in Monongalia County in November 2019, according to Ihlenfeld.

Neal and another man were arrested in January 2020 after leaving a gun show at Mylan Park, when officers found drugs and guns in their car.

Neal faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case against Neal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.