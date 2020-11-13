Morgantown man pleads guilty to federal charge in heroin and cocaine ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Larry Heaster, 55 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine Base.” Heaster admitted to working with others to distribute the drugs from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Heaster was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring.

Heaster faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.