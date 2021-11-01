Morgantown man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Raymond Bates, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Bates admitted to having child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 in July and August of 2019 in Monongalia County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Bates faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI investigated the case against Bates

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.