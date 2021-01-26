Morgantown man pleads guilty to federal Fentanyl charge

Charles Gaines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man admitted Tuesday to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Charles Gaines, 33 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Gaines admitted to having fentanyl in February 2020 in Monongalia County.

Gaines faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Gaines was indicted, along with five other people, in June 2020.

He remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

