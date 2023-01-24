CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man Monday pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of meth in the Ohio Valley.

Steven Reger

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Southern District of West Virginia, Steven Reger, 46, sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg back on March 23, 2021. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Reger admitted that he received $5,000 from the deal, as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the confidential informant.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.

Reger was arrested last year in Morgantown after a high-speed police chase in Morgantown.