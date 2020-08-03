Morgantown man pleads guilty to hiding man who was wanted for shooting a Virginia police officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has admitted to hiding a fugitive from Virginia who was wanted in the shooting of a policeman.

Paul Chibuzo

Paul Chibuzo, 24 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Harboring and Concealing a Federal Fugitive” and one count of “False Statement to Federal Agent,” U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Chibuzo admitted to hiding Donquale Gray in Morgantown from March 1 to March 6, 2019, Powell said. Gray was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on a felony charge. Chibuzo lied to authorities about speaking with Gray and knowing he was wanted in February 2019, according to a news release.

Donquale Gray

Gray, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a Bluefield, Va. police officer, was shot and killed, on March 6, 2019, in Morgantown, after shooting at a U.S. Marshal.

Chibuzo faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

The U.S. Marshal Service; The Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Chibuzo is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.