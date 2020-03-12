Morgantown man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct charges in Michigan

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Morgantown man accused of criminal sexual misconduct charges in Michigan pleaded guilty March 2, according to the Otsego County(MI) Prosecutor’s Office.

David Beckner

In June 2019, David Beckner, 51, of Morgantown, was arraigned on seven charges of criminal sexual misconduct against a minor female in 2006 and 2007 in Otsego County, Michigan, and has now pleaded guilty on three of the seven charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During the incidents of 2006 and 2007, the Otsego County prosecutor’s office claims that Beckner was a teacher at the school where the minor female he’s alleged to have assaulted was a student.

As a part of pleading to the three charges, Beckner was allowed to return to West Virginia, his home state, due to having medical issues, according to the prosecutor’s office, and is considered to be “currently at liberty on bond.”

The three charges of criminal sexual misconduct which Beckner has pleaded guilty to carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, but the prosecutor’s office has not given a recommendation for a sentence due to awaiting a pre-sentence report from the Michigan Division of Corrections, officials said.

Beckner is expected to be sentenced on May 6 in Otsego County, Michigan.