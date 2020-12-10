Morgantown man reaches federal plea deal on meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a. – A Monongalia County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Clay Westbrook

Clay Westbrook, 39 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Westbrook admitted to having methamphetamine in December 2019 in Monongalia County.

Drug task force officers executed a search warrant at Westbrook’s Morgantown apartment and found meth, cocaine, heroin and a handgun. At the time, officers also found that Westbrook had been convicted of two felonies in Florida in 2014.

In March 2020, Westbrook was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of firearm.

Westbrook faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.

Westbrook remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.