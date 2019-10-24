Morgantown man sentenced for child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been sentenced to one year and a day to federal prison for a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

John Ontko, age 67, of Morgantown, pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in April 2019. Ontko admitted to having child pornography from February – April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Inspector General investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided over this case.