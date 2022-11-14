MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was sentenced Thursday to spend more than 11 years in incarceration for distributing methamphetamine in Monongalia County in April 2020.

Robert Woody, 43, pleaded guilty in March of this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Woody was one of 25 people from multiple states who were indicted by a federal grand jury for various drug crimes, which were centered mainly around Morgantown. At the time of the indictments in October 2020, then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said the operation included methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin that was brought to Morgantown from California, the Houston, Texas area and Mexico.

Many of the 25 people originally indicted have since pleaded guilty and received their sentences.

Woody was sentenced to 11 years and four months by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.

Powell said that during the two-year investigation, between 18 and 27 kilograms of narcotics—or about 40 to 60 pounds—were brought into Monongalia County, and some of the drug transactions happened near West Virginia University.

According to the release, the FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force and Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated. Those task forces, according to the UAO, include members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California also assisted, according to the release.