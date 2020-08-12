Morgantown man sentenced to 10-year prison term for sexual misconduct against minor in Michigan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been sentenced in Otsego County, Mich. for sexual misconduct against a minor stemming from incidents in 2006 and 2007.

David Beckner

According to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office, David Beckner, 51, of Morgantown, had previously pleaded guilty to three of seven charges of sexual misconduct against a girl whom Beckner had contact with while she was his student.

Despite the charges coming from Michigan, Beckner was allowed to remain in his Morgantown home during the trial process on “liberty at bond” due to “medical issues,” rather than being remanded to Michigan, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Beckner’s sentencing had originally been scheduled to occur in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sentencing was pushed back until Tuesday, during which time Beckner was sentenced via Zoom, officials with the prosecutor’s office said.

During the sentencing, the victim in Beckner’s case took time to speak, and the judge took her words into consideration when he made his sentencing decision. The prosecutor’s office said the charges Beckner received usually bring a 5-year minimum sentence, but Judge George J. Metz gave Beckner a 10-year minimum sentence, instead.

After giving the sentence, Metz said, “There are various reasons for prison sentences: punishment, deterrence, protection of society and rehabilitation. In this case, only the first three apply,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Beckner is to report to the Otsego County Jail at 4:30 p.m. Friday to begin his sentence, at which point he will be transferred to Michigan’s Reception and Guidance Center for processing, officials with the prosecutor’s office said.