Morgantown man sentenced to federal prison for hiding man wanted for attempted murder of a police officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Chibuzo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for charges related to hiding a fugitive who was wanted in the attempted murder of a Virginia police officer, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Paul Chibuzo

Paul Chibuzo, 25 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one count of “Harboring and Concealing a Federal Fugitive” and one count of “False Statement to Federal Agent.” Chibuzo admitted to hiding Donquale Gray in Morgantown from March 1 to March 6, 2019. Gray was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on a felony charge. Chibuzo lied to authorities about speaking with Gray and knowing he was wanted in February 2019.

Gray, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a Bluefield, Va. police officer, was shot and killed, on March 6, 2019, in Morgantown, after shooting at a U.S. Marshal.

The U.S. Marshal Service; The Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories