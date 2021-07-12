Morgantown man sentenced to federal prison for hiding man wanted for attempted murder of a police officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for charges related to hiding a fugitive who was wanted in the attempted murder of a Virginia police officer, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Paul Chibuzo

Paul Chibuzo, 25 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one count of “Harboring and Concealing a Federal Fugitive” and one count of “False Statement to Federal Agent.” Chibuzo admitted to hiding Donquale Gray in Morgantown from March 1 to March 6, 2019. Gray was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on a felony charge. Chibuzo lied to authorities about speaking with Gray and knowing he was wanted in February 2019.

Gray, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a Bluefield, Va. police officer, was shot and killed, on March 6, 2019, in Morgantown, after shooting at a U.S. Marshal.

The U.S. Marshal Service; The Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.