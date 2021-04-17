Morgantown man sentenced to federal probation for role in drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi sentenced a Morgantown man to one year of probation for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Larry Heaster, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine Base” in November 2020. Heaster admitted to working with others to distribute the drugs from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

He initially faced up to 20 years in federal prison on his charges.

Heaster was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.