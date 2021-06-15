Morgantown man sentenced to more than 12 years on federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Morgantown man to 151 months in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Clay Westbrook, age 39, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Westbrook admitted to having methamphetamine in December 2019 in Monongalia County.

Clay Westbrook

At that time, drug task force officers executed a search warrant at Westbrook’s Morgantown apartment and found meth, cocaine, heroin and a handgun. Officers also found that Westbrook had been convicted of two felonies in Florida in 2014.

In March 2020, Westbrook was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of firearm.

Westbrook initially faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Westbrook remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.