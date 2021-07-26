Morgantown man to spend more than 8 years in federal prison on meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Morgantown man, Monday, to more than eight years(100 months) behind bars for a drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Lance McClendon, 47 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” McClendon admitted to having methamphetamine in September 2019 in Monongalia County.

Originally, McClendon was indicted on the meth charge, along with a charge of maintaining drug-involved premises and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the maintaining a drug house charge and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the meth count

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia Probation Office investigated the case.