Morgantown men facing firearms and drug charges after purchases at local gun show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Morgantown men are facing a series of drug and gun charges after being stopped by law enforcement while leaving a gun show at Mylan Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 18, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) called troopers from the West Virginia State Police to let them know that the agents were conducting surveillance at the Morgantown Gun Show and had seen two men with known criminal histories buy two handguns in private sales, according to court paperwork.

Morgantown Gun Show, Jan. 18, 2020

The ATF told the state troopers that Kareem Neal, 39, and Curtis Neal, 41, were leaving the area in a Dodge Caliber. The troopers then pulled the pair over on Chaplin Road and ordered both men out of the vehicle. While the men were getting out of the car, a state trooper smelled “a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to their criminal complaints.

A Hi-Point 9mm semiautomatic handgun is displayed in Woodbury, Minnesota on May 28, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

During a search of the car, troopers found a Ruger LCP .380 ACP handgun and a 9mm Hi-Point handgun, along with a glass jar full of what troopers believed to be marijuana, the criminal complaints said.

Once at the Morgantown State Police detachment, Curtis Neal told troopers that he had a large bag of heroin and cocaine in his “groin area,” and then handed it over, troopers said. In the bag were 40 stamps of heroin with an estimated street value of $800; a bag of cocaine, estimated to be worth $600 on the street; and several Viagra tablets, according to details in the court documents.

Curtis Neal

During a review of the men’s criminal histories, state troopers found that Curtis Neal had been convicted of robbery in 1998 and felony drug distribution in 1999, both in Jersey City, NJ, and felony aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and unlawful handgun possession in 2006, in Essex County, NJ, troopers said.

Kareem Neal

State police also found that Kareem Neal had been convicted of felony obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and possession of heroin on school property, in Newark, NJ in 2010, and felony distribution of heroin on school property, in Jersey City, NJ in 2011, according to his complaint.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both men are being held in the North Central Regional Jail, each with bail set at $65,000.