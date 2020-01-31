Morgantown physician sentenced to probation, home confinement for writing illegitimate prescriptions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pittsburgh and Morgantown physician who wrote illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone in Monongalia County was sentenced to five years probation, with the first six months on home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday in a release.

Dr. Parth Bharill, 61, of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice in September 2019, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Bharill admitted to working with the Redirections Treatment Advocates, LLC, of Morgantown, to write illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone from Novemeber 2014 to January 2018 in Monongalia County.

The release stated Bharill was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, as well as $23,076.95 in restitution. The judge also imposed an order of forfeiture of $12,312, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release stated the DEA, FBI and Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigated this case.