Morgantown Police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of breaking into, stealing items from vehicles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police have apprehended two runaway juveniles who are accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing items from them, according to a release.

The release from the Morgantown Police Department stated that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Inglewood Boulevard for a report of suspicious activity.

Police said a concerned citizen reported seeing what appeared to be two individuals attempting to break into vehicles in the neighborhood. The suspects were described as two young male subjects of high school age, with one wearing all black and the other wearing a blue shirt.

Officers said that they began searching the area for subjects matching the description provided by the citizen and received a video of the two suspects, The release stated that officers were able to locate the suspects in the area of Harding Avenue while they were in the process of breaking into two separate vehicles.

Police said that the suspects were then identified as runaway juveniles. Both of the suspects had several items that appeared to have been taken from nearby vehicles in their possession, according to the release.

Officers said that both individuals were returned to juvenile authorities and that additional charges are pending. The Morgantown Police Department is currently in the process of contacting the victims and returning property to them as they can identify ownership, the release stated.