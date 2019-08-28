Morgantown Police arrest 2 men on drug charges following search warrant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives of the Morgantown Police Department served a search warrant that resulted in two arrests Wednesday morning.

Following a complaint, detectives began an investigation into the suspected drug sales occurring at an apartment on Price Street in Morgantown and, based on the investigation, were able to obtain a search warrant, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Matthew Fleming, 40, of Morgantown was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, according to the release.

The police department said that Tavion Scott, 19, of Morgantown was also arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.

According to the police department, detectives have recovered approximately 33 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of Fetanyl, Diphendine, Xanax and Marijuana along with a number of packaging materials, ballistic body armor and $3,800 as a result of the investigation.

Both individuals are being held pending arraignment, according to the release.