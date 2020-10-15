Morgantown Police arrest man for possessing stolen vehicle from New Jersey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man accused of possessing a stolen vehicle from New Jersey was arrested on Thursday, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

The release stated that at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were notified that a suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle from New Jersey was in the Morgantown area. The officers were also made aware that the suspect had a history of violence and may be in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Police said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, officers located the stolen vehicle at a residence on West Virginia Avenue in Morgantown. Officers said they observed the residence for several hours for signs of the suspect and were ultimately able to confirm he as at the residence.

The release stated that at approximately 1 p.m., officers entered the residence with the permission of the homeowner and found the suspect, Robert Rye, 31, of Morgantown, hiding under the basement stairs inside the residence. Officers said Rye was taken into custody without incident, and they did not locate a firearm on his person

Police said Rye has been charged with possession of stolen property, and also has an outstanding warrant in Preston County for felony destruction of property.