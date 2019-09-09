Morgantown Police arrest Michigan fugitive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fugitive from Michigan has been arrested in Morgantown, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Raymond Ficklin

The release stated that at around 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, Morgantown Police were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding a traffic crash. Upon responding to the crash, officers said they found Raymond Ficklin, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, who was a fugitive out of Michigan.

The release did not state what Ficklin was wanted for in Michigan.

Ficklin has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan, according to the release.