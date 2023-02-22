A suspect in a destruction of property case in downtown Morgantown. Credit: Morgantown Police Department.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a destruction of property case it is investigating.

According to the police department, the incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the downtown Morgantown area. Police did not specify exactly where, or what type of property was destroyed.

The Morgantown Police posted photos that appear to show a man with glasses wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark jeans, white sneakers and a green baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or provide information anonymously through the department’s TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

