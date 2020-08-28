Morgantown Police Department makes animal cruelty arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department has charged a Morgantown man with animal cruelty after receiving a video depicting abuse of a dog.

According to a press release, officers were made aware Aug. 27 of a video that showed a man choking/strangling a Dalmatian dog.



Officers identified the man as Jesse Workman, 23. Officers were also able to determine that the incident in the video occurred in February 2020, the release states.

According to police, with that information, officers were able to secure an animal seizure/removal notice for the dog in the video.

Officers contacted Workman, who was cooperative, and he released the dog to the Monongalia County Dog Warden, police said.

Workman was taken into custody at that time and charged with animal cruelty. He is currently incarcerated, with bail set at $15,000.