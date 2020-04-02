Morgantown Police give warnings, tips on coronavirus-related fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is offering tips and information on how the city’s residents can avoid being scammed or becoming the victims of fraud in recent coronavirus-related fraud attempts.

According to a release, the FBI has seen an increase in fraudulent messages which fall under three different categories:

Emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that offer false information on the virus.

Emails which ask for the recipient to verify personal information for the purposes of receiving their stimulus check from the government or which offer cures for the coronavirus, these are known as “phishing” emails.

Emails which claim to offer treatment or equipment for COVID-19, such as offering vaccinations, gloves or other personal protective equipment (PPE).

In order to avoid these scams, the Morgantown Police Department said that recipients should not click on emails unless they are sure of the sender’s identity, and that attachments should not be opened unless the recipient is expecting the attachment.

Also, no one should ever provide sensitive information — such as social security number, date of birth or financial data — in an email or over the phone, and if it is necessary to give that information, the Morgantown Police Department recommends that the web address, phone number or email be verified prior to offering any of that information.