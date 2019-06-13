UPDATE: Police discontinue investigation into alleged assault

UPDATE 6/13/2019:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department has issued a press release updating the alleged assault which took place May 27.

According to the release, Jared Root, the victim of the alleged assault, filed to discontinue the investigation into the assault.

At this time, Morgantown Police have stopped their investigation into the alleged event. No other details are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL 5/27/2019:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a reported assault that was said to have taken place early Monday morning, according to a press release that was issued on Tuesday morning.

On May 27, at 3:51 a.m., officers with the Morgantown Police Department said they responded to Mon Health Medical Center regarding a battery complaint. Officers said they spoke with the victim who said he had been attacked by three people while walking on the Pleasant Street bridge toward the South Park neighborhood at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the attackers to police and appeared to have several minor lacerations to his chest, face and arms, according to the release. Officers said they conducted a foot patrol in the area where the alleged attack occurred but were unable to locate anyone in the area or evidence of the attack.

Police said detectives have been assigned to the case and are conducting an investigation into the incident. Officers urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.