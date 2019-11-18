Morgantown Police investigate shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Downtown Morgantown over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 17, at approximately 3:25 a.m. Morgantown Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Wall Street, according to a press release.

Police stated in the release that as a result of the investigation, they determined that a group of individuals were involved in a verbal altercation at the bar 4th and Goal located on Walnut Street. Officers said the group then left the location and walked towards the Chestnut Street parking garage.

The release stated a man was waiting for his friend to bring the car around for them to leave the area, when a silver-colored Ford Flex being driven by a tall, heavy-set black male who was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans stopped the vehicle, got out, and shot the man in the arm.

Officers said the victim then fled the scene and was later treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital for a single gunshot wound to the arm before being released.

The alleged shooter then fled the area in the silver Ford Flex, according to the release. The release also stated that the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The release stated that Sunday’s shooting incident was not a random act and that the case is being investigated by the Morgantown Police Department Detective Unit. The release also stated that anyone with any information regarding this incident may contact the Detective’s Unit at 304-284-7454, or call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.