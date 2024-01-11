MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating after gunshots were heard near the area of Cornell and Mansion avenues on Tuesday night.

Witnesses reported hearing about four or five gunshots; the incident happened at around 11 p.m. according to a Morgantown Police Department press release.

Responding officers located a handgun and two suspects were identified during the initial investigation, the release said.

No injuries or property damage was reported, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with more information to call 304-284-7522.