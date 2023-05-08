MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after a reported shooting in Morgantown Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. at Friendship Manor on Van Voorhis Road, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Responding officers found a man at the scene, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the release said.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the area, and that they are still investigating the incident. The release said the department will share more information as it’s collected. 12 News will share those updates as we receive them.

Anyone with information is asked by the Morgantown Police Department to contact them at 304-284-7522.