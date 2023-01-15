MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed along Walnut Street early Sunday morning.

According to a Morgantown Police Department release, on Sunday, at approximately 3:36 a.m., the Morgantown Police Department was called to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room after they had received a male subject with stab wounds.

The incident took place on Walnut Street near the Liquid Lounge around 3:15 a.m., the release said. After the incident, the victim was reportedly transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by friends.

No other information about the victim or the investigation have been released at this time.

The Morgantown Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

