Morgantown Police investigating armed robbery; looking for 2 individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at an apartment in Morgantown early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Police said that at approximately 4:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at an apartment on Walnut Street. Officers said they made contact with two individuals who reside at the apartment, who stated that they had been robbed of cash at gunpoint inside of the apartment.

The release stated that the individuals believed to be involved in the robbery were described as two black males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts with the hood tied to obscure their faces. The release also stated that both men were described as having “dreadlock” hairstyles.

Officers are urging any person with any information regarding the armed robbery to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detectives Division at 304-284-7475