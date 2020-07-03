Morgantown Police investigating shooting incident from July 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Officers with the Morgantown Police Department are seeking further details in an investigation into a shooting that occurred in Morgantown on July 2.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot wound at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to a release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old male victim had been shot in the chest, but that it was “a non-life threatening injury,’ according to the release.

The man had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, and first-responders had not been notified that he was coming to the hospital; however, officers were able to determine that the shooting incident had taken place on Arlington Avenue, officers said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.