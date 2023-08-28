MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning on Beverly Avenue that triggered West Virginia University to send a Community Notice.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the 400 block of the road. Responding officers determined that a single gunshot was fired after an altercation between two people who were in the area, but the suspect fled prior to police arrival.

According to a police press release, service of a criminal complaint is pending. Police did not share any details about the suspect in the release, saying more information would be released upon service of warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the WVU Police Department assisted in the investigation, the release said.