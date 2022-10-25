MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft.

According to a release from the police department, two people, one man and one woman, allegedly stole a 2001 Yamaha YZF250 on Oct. 15. It was taken from a vehicle bed in the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter’s Way in Sabraton around 10:45 p.m.

(Courtesy: Morgantown Police)

Police said the pair were originally driving a light-colored, 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu. The car appeared to have damage on the driver’s side and had a Pennsylvania registration.

(Courtesy: Morgantown Police)

Anyone with information about the incident or the people involved should contact the Morgantown Police Detective Division at 304-284-7454.