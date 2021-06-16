Morgantown Police make arrest in shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department has arrested a man in a Tuesday evening shooting incident.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:30 on June 15. Officers answered a report of shots fired at 54 Kingwood Street, according to a press release.



Police identified a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, and crews administered first aid to him, the release states.

The man went to Ruby Memorial Hospital via Monongalia County EMS.

Witnesses provided officers with descriptions of three individuals seen leaving the area, according to police. Officers found those individuals and detained them for questions.



Demetrius Level Willis, 38, of Ypsilanti, Mich., is charged with malicious assault. A gun suspected to have been used in the shooting was recovered and placed into evidence, police said.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.